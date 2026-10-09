/Crazy Rich Asians to return as HBO series, original cast to reunite after eight years

Hollywood has seen several popular films return through sequels and television adaptations, giving audiences more time with familiar characters. Now, the world of Crazy Rich Asians is set to return to screens, with HBO ordering a new series that reunites key members of the original film’s cast eight years after the romantic comedy first premiered.

HBO greenlits Crazy Rich Asians show

The world of Crazy Rich Asians is set to expand beyond the big screen, with HBO ordering a new drama series that will bring back several familiar faces from the 2018 film. The project will continue the story of the romantic comedy, with production scheduled to begin in 2027. Constance Wu and Henry Golding are returning as the story’s central couple, Rachel Chu and Nick Young. In addition, Michelle Yeon will also reprise her role as Eleanor Sung Young, Nick's stern mother.

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Adele Lim, who co-wrote the film, will lead the series as showrunner and executive producer. Author Kevin Kwan, director Jon M. Chu and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are also returning as executive producers, bringing together several key members of the original creative team.

The series will consist of eight hour-long episodes, giving the story more room to explore its characters and their relationships than a single feature film would allow. HBO has not announced a premiere date, and further details about the storyline and additional casting remain under wraps. For now, the confirmed reunion of Wu, Golding, Chieng and Yeoh marks the next step for the franchise, which is returning with a television continuation rather than solely relying on a feature-film sequel.

Internet reacts to the Crazy Rich Asians show announcement

The announcement of the Crazy Rich Asians series has sparked excitement across social media, with fans celebrating the return of the original cast while wondering which other characters could appear in the new chapter.

One user wrote, "Eight years after Crazy Rich Asians, the sequel is now an eight-episode series. One movie was never going to give every auntie enough time to judge everyone else's life choices."

Another user wrote, "2027 is so far away, but honestly the wedding dress alone has me locked in for the whole series."

"The movie sequel never happened, and the show doesn't start shooting until 2027, which is a long way around to end up back with the writer they lowballed", write the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "The way they really waited until streaming made crazy rich asians a cult classic before reviving it. cute. but the real question is where's the wedding episode at cause we all know that's what the girls been waiting for."

All about Crazy Rich Asians

Released in 2018, Crazy Rich Asians is helmed by Jon M Chu and is based on the bestselling 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan. It tells the story of Rachel Chu, an economics professor who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick Young, only to discover that he belongs to one of the country’s wealthiest families. Her introduction to his privileged social circle brings family tensions and questions about acceptance into their relationship.

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