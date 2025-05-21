Confirmed! Crazy Rich Asians is getting a sequel and here's everything we know

Crazy Rich Asians is finally getting a sequel. Rachel Chu and Nick Young’s romance was everything you hope from a fairytale romance and now the makers plan to bring it all back with a sequel.

Crazy Rich Asians sequel

Crazy Rich Asians released in 2018 and has since been a really good watch if you ever go back to it to get a dose of romance laced with realism.

However, there’s a twist. The makers will bring back the much-loved story albeit in a series and not a film sequel. At the screening of his latest film, Another Simple Favour, Henry confirmed that a sequel is in works. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M Chu clarified that the film will return as a show. The plot of the first film follows Constance's Rachel, a professor, dating a man named Nick (played by Henry) and looking forward to meeting his family. However, she is shaken up when she learns that Nick belongs to one of the richest families in the country.

The second film will follow Rachel through China as she reconnects with her biological father. Both Constance and Henry will be reprising their roles, as will Michelle Yeoh, who played the intimidating Eleanor.

The inspiration for the core plot will be drawn from Kevin Kwan’s trilogy, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems.

Production is set to go on floors later this year.