/All My Children actor Paul Avery dies alongside wife in house fire

Actor Paul Avery, best known for All My Children, and his wife Sheila Avery died after a fire engulfed their home in Blairstown, New Jersey. The veteran actor was 81. Emergency responders were called to the couple's home on Mohican Road shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

What happened?

As per reports, police and firefighters arrived to find the property consumed by flames. The team entered the house and brought out two occupants who were found unconscious inside.

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Both Paul and Sheila Avery were given emergency medical assistance after being removed from the burning home. However, the couple later succumbed to their injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing, and the cause of the fire is yet to be revealed.

Daughter shares the news

The sad news was shared by the couple's daughter, Kyle Avery, in a social media post. "I’m devastated to share that our parents, Paul and Sheila Garry Avery, passed away early this morning. We loved them so much, and they loved us so much, and nobody ever had to wonder if that was so. We’re grateful to the Blairstown Fire Department for their efforts. Service plans to follow."

Friend and colleague Joe Phalon also remembered Avery while speaking to WFMZ. "I got a call saying what happened, and I just couldn’t believe it. I always like to call Paul the most interesting man in the world, because he was when you consider everything he’s done in his life. Acting, skydiving, Vietnam veteran, started a newspaper," he said. "His death is going to leave a real void in this community. Not just Blairstown, but the towns around as well. I think we’ll really miss him, and I think it’s going to become more apparent over time."

About Paul Avery