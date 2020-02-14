Twitter calls Jim Carrey 'sexist' after he messes up at 'Sonic The Hedgehog' promotions

We wonder what Hollywood actor Jim Carrey was thinking but he clearly ticked off the internet with his recent remark.

At a promotional event for his film ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ that released in the theatres on Valentine’s Day today, Jim Carrey went a bit too far speaking to a female journalist. An established actor and someone who is popularly referred to as cult comedian, Jim Carrey was asked what was the “last thing” on his “bucket list” since he practically has everything in life.

She asked, "Sonic has a bucket list, I was wondering, after all you've done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?"

To this, he told the female journalist, “Just You” and added, “That’s it, it’s all done now.”

Soon after his comment surfaced on the internet, netizens started labelling him as a “sleazebag” and “sexist” among other things.

Check out some tweets here:

