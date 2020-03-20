Top 5 Hollywood news today: Amid more celeb COVID-19 positive cases, China looks positive to reopen theatres

World continues it's battle with coronavirus as more number of cases keep emerging from different parts of the world.

Here are our top 5 picks from the world of Hollywood:

Chinese theatres set to open by month-end with ‘Harry Potter’ in 3D: Report

With China recuperating fast from coronavirus, according to the authorities, there is news that the theatres in the country could reopen by the end of this month. While there will be a battle of films at the box office considering so many films had to drop because of the pandemic spread, there is also a report that the theatres will balance between various films, to ease their reruns and releases.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-chinese-theatres-set-to-open-by-month-end-with-harry-potter-in-3d-report-287626

Cannes Film Festival postponed to June or July: Report

Cannes Film Festival, one of the world’s most prestigious events, will now take place somewhere in June or July after it was postponed from May because of the ongoing coronavirus scare.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/cannes-film-festival-postponed-to-june-or-july-report-287558

TV medical dramas 'The Resident' and 'The Good Doctor' donate masks to hospital amid coronavirus outbreak

This one is for the humanity. Medical dramas in US may have shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they are doing their part for the greater good of the society. The makers of these dramas have reportedly donated masks, gloves and gowns from their wardrobe departments to real health professionals facing shortages amid the crisis.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/tv-medical-dramas-the-resident-and-the-good-doctor-donate-masks-to-hospital-amid-coronavirus-outbreak-287482

Olga Kurylenko shares health update after being tested positive for coronavirus

Days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, 'Oblivion' actor Olga Kurylenko said that she is better as her fever has now gone.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-olga-kurylenko-shares-health-update-after-being-tested-positive-for-coronavirus-287497

'Lost' actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Actor of popular TV series 'Lost', Daniel Dae Kim on Thursday confirmed he has been tested positive for coronavirus and urged people to follow self-isolation guidelines with seriousness.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-lost-actor-daniel-dae-kim-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-287508