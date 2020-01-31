Watch: Louis Tomlinson drops his first solo album 'Work'

Former member of popular boy band 'One Direction', Louis Tomlinson, has finally dropped his first solo album 'Work' after the band split in 2015.

Today his fans' wish has finally come true.

The 12-track album tells the entire story of Tomlinson's life in brief, from falling in love to losing his mom and younger sister.





Tomlinson is the last member out of 'One Direction' to release his solo album and fans are loving it, the album is already a chartbuster and is been in number one position.

The album features already-released singles, including the title track, 'We Made It', 'Kill My Mind', 'Don't Let It Break Your Heart'

Singer Liam Payne's and former 'One Direction' bandmate congratulated his friend Louis Tomlinson on the album.

