Zayn Malik's new music video 'Flames' is out, sets internet on fire

Singer Zayn Malik dropped video of his song 'Flames' on Thursday.

The audio of the single was released a few months ago.

The 27-year-old singer himself shared a short video and wrote: "Flames Music Video- OUT NOW..link in bio."

The song tells the journey of the heartbroken person who wants to experience the Flames, as song stars with a lyrics, “Well, Well you better run from me, You better hit the road, you better up and leave, Don’t get too close, Cause I’m a rolling stone, And I keep rolling on, You better run from me, Before I take your soul.”

The two-minutes and forty-eight seconds music video showcased a man in a black hoodie, sitting in a room filled with people dressed in white. Just after putting up the video, it earned thousands of retweets and likes within minutes.



For the new song, the 'Pillowtalk' singer ', had collaborated with R3HAB and the British producer Jungleboi.