Get over Brad Pitt, science thinks Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world

Science is out with its list of most beautiful men in the world and it thinks that ‘Batman’ actor Robert Pattinson leads all handsome hunks out there. Forget Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Henry Cavill or any heartthrob that you would have thought would take the top spot.

The rating was done based on a measure of their "physical perfection".

Based on the Golden ratio of Beauty Phi, the actor who got famous with his vampire role in ‘The Twilight’ series topped all.

The list was compiled by Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva as he used the latest computerised mapping techniques.

The mapping technique measured the actor’s beauty based on his eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape and it was found that he was 92.15 percent 'accurate' to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. The study revealed that he comes closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection.

‘The Batman’ star was followed by ‘Superman’ actor Henry Cavill who was recently seen in ‘The Witcher’ series. Henry Cavill has a 91.64 percent rating.

Third on the list is Bradley Cooper who follows with 91.08 percent. Brad Pitt landed at the fourth spot with a 90.51 percent rating and George Clooney is on number five with an 89.91 percent rating.

Other stars on the list included Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling.