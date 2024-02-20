Hilary Swank makes heads turn in Vivienne Westwood gown at Ordinary Angels premiere

Hilary Swank dazzled at the premiere of Ordinary Angels on Monday, turning heads in a Vivienne Westwood gown. The Oscar winner, 49, looked radiant in a crimson red crepe satin dress from the designer's Made-to-Order collection.

Swank's elegant ensemble included a draped corset bodice and an off-the-shoulder neckline, complemented by soft makeup and side-swept hair. She accessorised with Kwiat diamond stud earrings and a Fred Leighton ruby and diamond ring.

Ordinary Angels, set to release later this year, features Swank as Sharon, a hairdresser who finds purpose in helping a family facing a medical crisis. The film's trailer, released in May 2023, offers a glimpse into the heartwarming story of faith and resilience.

During an appearance on the Today show, Swank shared that the film's theme of organ donation resonates deeply with her, following her father's lung transplant and subsequent passing in October 2021. Swank took a break from acting from 2014 to 2017 to care for her father during his transplant and recovery.

"My father was a recipient of a lung transplant so organ donation is a big, big thing to me and talking about it. This movie came about three months after my dad passed, so I got this opportunity, I feel like it was sent by my dad, and to tell a movie about an extraordinary human being and family…. I think it would have been my dad's favourite movie of mine," the actress said on the Today show.

In a touching Instagram post in December 2021, Swank reflected on her father's passing, noting that it had helped her understand the circle of life and connect with her true self. "In this physical loss, as devastating as it is, I was awakened to the truest sense of living again. It helped me better understand the circle of life and where we come from and where we go back to, which has connected me back to my truest self. It helped me forgive, to move past the things that hold me back, in whatever form that takes each day. As well as being deeply connected to the Ultimate Source and therefore, my Dad, always," her caption read.