Here's the reason why Saturday Night Live has abruptly cancelled shows

Saturday Night Live has cancelled the remaining episodes of season 48. The shocking cancellation comes amid the writers' strike that has taken Hollywood by storm. The show also revealed the A-list stars who will no longer take on their hosting duties courtesy of this change.

The final two episodes of the season were scheduled to have Jennifer Coolidge and Succession star Kieran Culkin. While Culkin would have had the musical guest Labrinth, Coolidge would have had Foo Fighters as the musical guest on the show. After 2021, this would have been Culkin’s second stint at SNL. And Coolidge would have made her debut with this season.

Former castmate Pete Davidson was also scheduled to return to Saturday Night Live and host the May 6 episode. That episode too stands scrapped. Explained | Hollywood strike - What the writers want

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers have shut down their nightly talk shows in the wake of the first Writers Guild of America writers’ strike in 15 years.

The strike started on May 2, with thousands of Hollywood writers fighting for pay increases and other benefits. In a statement, they said, “The companies’ behaviour has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing.”

