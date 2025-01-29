Moana 2 is now available to watch at home. The blockbuster film, which scripted history last year when it released in theatres, will now be available for at-home viewing.

Moana 2 released in late November and shattered all previous records by raking in more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Moana 2 is now available on premium video-on-demand since January 28. It’s available to rent for $24.99, or purchase for $29.99 on Prime Video, Apple TV and other video-on-demand platforms.

Also, Walt Disney Company will soon announce the release date for their film on other versions like DVD, Blue-ray and other physical media formats. Reports suggest that it might happen sometime in late March or early April.

About Moana 2

Moana 2 is directed by Jared Bush, Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller. The film follows Moana (voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho) answering the call to a new adventure on the high seas.

Stars like Dwayne Johnson, Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane, Awhimai Fraser, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, Gerald Ramsey, Alan Tudyk and others have voiced the various characters.

Watch Moana 2 trailer here:

The first film, Moana released in 2016 and is available to stream on Disney+ (Disney+Hotstar in India) for subscribers only.

