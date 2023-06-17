Heart of Stone: Release date, cast, plot, and everything you need to know about Gal Gadot's film

Gal Gadot's most anticipated movie, Heart of Stone, which also marks the Hollywood debut of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, has been in talks for a long time now. After a long wait, the action movie is all set to release on the streaming platform in August, and before that, here are all the details that you should know about the thriller. Heart of Stone release date: On Friday, the entire cast and crew of the movie, including director Tom Harper and stars Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan, among others, reunited at the Tudum Festival 2023 in Brazil to reveal the exciting videos, BTS clips and the trailer of the movie.

The movie is set to release on August 11.

Later, the entire team shared the new poster and clips on their respective social media handles. The Red Notice actress shared the poster and wrote on her Instagram handle, ''TGIF, thrill seekers! The poster for "Heart of Stone" has arrived. Now brace yourselves, because tomorrow we're dropping the trailer at #TUDUM. I promise it will blow your.'' 🎉 TGIF, thrill seekers! The poster for HEART OF STONE is here!.

Now brace yourselves, because tomorrow we're dropping the trailer.

Stay tuned!! 💥💥💥 @netflix @nogaerez pic.twitter.com/Cg883mveJY — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 16, 2023 × In the movie, Gal Gadot plays the role of Rachel Stone. Alia Bhatt's international debut The project will mark Bhatt's international debut. The movie will show Alia in a never-before-seen avatar. In the footage released, the actress performs kickass stunts, car chasing, and bombardments.

In the movie, Alia plays the role of Keya Dhawan, an Indian spy. The Gangubai actress is currently in Brazil for the Tudum event and has continued to update fans about the big event. More about the movie The movie also stars Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Sophie Okonedo, and others in pivotal roles.



The action thriller has been helmed by Tom Harper, best known for directing critically acclaimed shows like Peaky Blinders and War and Peace, among others. The movie has been written by Greg Rucka and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Allison Schroeder.

The official synopsis for Heart of Stone reads, "Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.