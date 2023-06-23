Has Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secretly married ? Here's what the new rumour say

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are going to welcome their second child soon, and currently, they are enjoying a fun phase with their first born, Rza. Amid all this, the news of Rocky and Rihanna's marriage is again in the news, and courtesy goes to the rapper, who mentioned the ''Umbrella'' singer as his ''wife.''

The marriage rumours of Rocky and Rihanna are currently rife, and recently the rapper fueled a major rumour after she mentioned Rihanna as his wife at the Cannes Lions Festival in Paris.

Giving a shootout at the Spotify Beach performance, Rocky said, as per Page Six, "I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf–king building!"

Rihanna, who was present at the event, smiled at him. At the event, the singer looked stunning in a sheer black dress.

This was enough for netizens to start the chat online. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''So ASAP and Rihanna are married?''

"I feel like rihanna and asap got married in private," the second one wrote.

"They most likely married already,'' another wrote.

This is not the first time the couple has fueled marriage speculation. At the Met Gala this year, the couple twinned in White outfits. The Rude Boy songstress wore a stunning Valentino gown with a giant hood. While her beau wore a Gucci suit.

Sharing the photo, the songstress wrote, ''shout outz 2 the bridal party….here come de bride #idoKARL#METgala2023.''



Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky. She gave birth to her first child, RZA Athelstan Mayers, on May 13 last year. Rihanna and Rocky started dating in 2020 and in January 2022.

