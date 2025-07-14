/Haryanvi singer Faizulpuria narrowly esacapes after allegedly attacked by unknown assailants in Gurugram

Haryanvi singer Rahul Faizulpuria, also known as Rahul Yadav, has reportedly escaped an alleged gun attack after a few unidentified assailants fired at his vehicle on the Southern Peripheral Road near Badshahpur on the outskirts of Gurugram today, ie, on July 14. Reports suggest an investigation is going on.

More details about the attack on Rahul Faizulpuria

According to reports, the incident took place at the SPR Road when the miscreants fired two to three rounds at the singer's vehicle. Reportedly, soon after the incident, Gurugram police reached the spot and have launched an investigation and are looking into all possibilities.