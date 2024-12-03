New Delhi

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalised over an “alarming blood test” even as his attorney complained of the disgraced movie mogul not getting the required “medical attention”. The hospitalisation comes less than a week after Harvey’s attorney has alleged got substandard medical care at New York City's notorious jail complex.

In a statement, attorney Imran Ansari said that the 72-year-old was sent to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for an “emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention.”

“It is expected that he will remain there until his condition stabilises. His deprivation of care is not only medical malpractice, but a violation of his constitutional rights.”

Weinstein has been in city custody since earlier this year after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 conviction in the state.

The case is set to be retried In 2025. Harvey Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing.

Poor medical care a big concern

Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys accused the city of providing him with substandard medical care for a litany of medical afflictions, which include chronic myeloid leukaemia and diabetes.

Ansari said, “When I last visited him, I found him with blood spatter on his prison garb, possibly from IV’s, clothes that had not been washed for weeks, and he had not even been provided clean underwear — hardly sanitary conditions for someone with severe medical conditions.”

There has been intense scrutiny of the mistreatment of detainees and the dangerous conditions in which they have been housed. Last week, a federal judge cleared the way for a possible federal takeover of the jail system, finding the city had placed its incarcerated population in “unconstitutional danger.”

