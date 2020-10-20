Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the UK for this reason and not Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be returning to the UK pretty soon as Frogmore Cottage, the Sussexes’ home in England is preparing for the family’s arrival. While some have been speculating that they are coming to spend festive season with the Queen and other members of the family, we think there’s more to this visit.

The couple, according to sources quoted in several media reports, will be in the Uk towards the last part of the year. They will first celebrate their American Christmas in the new house they recently bought before returning to the UK for the impending court case.

Prince Harry and family will be in the UK for Meghan’s High Court case against the Mail on Sunday newspaper, which begins on January 11. Meghan is suing the tabloid for breach of copyright after it published a private letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle, and is required by law to appear in court in person.

Sources say Harry and Archie will be making the trip to the UK with Meghan and that the family will base themselves at Frogmore in Windsor, where they will have to quarantine for two weeks.

As the couple had exited royal life, they had said that they will be splitting time between the UK and US. In a statement, they had said, “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter.”

The couple will also be back in the UK next summer and be reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the July 1 unveiling of the statue of Princess Diana, which will stand in the gardens of Kensington Palace.