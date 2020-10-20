'The Affair' star Dominic West set to play Prince Charles in final two seasons of 'The Crown'

Hit show ‘The Affair’ actor Dominic West is set to take over the role of Prince Charles in Netflix web show ‘The Crown’ in the final two seasons.

Dominic West will play Prince Charles at the time of his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles while he was with Diana, Princess of Wales.

Reports suggest that the deal between the makers of ‘The Crown’ and Dominic West are still being met out.

Dominic is best known for playing Noah Solloway in ‘The Affair’, which explores the emotional effects of an extramarital relationship between his character and a younger woman, named Alison Bailey (Ruth Wilson).