Harrison Ford to be de-aged for a flashback scene in Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

Dishing on the advancement in technology, enabling the de-aging process, director James Mangold said “We had hundreds of hours of footage of him in close-ups, in mediums, in wides, in every kind of lighting, night and day, I could shoot Harrison on a Monday as, you know, a 79-year-old playing a 35- year-old, and I could see dailies by Wednesday with his head already replaced”.



Sharing the goal of depicting two contrasting realities from the past and the present, James Mangold adds "It was an incredible technology, and, in many ways, I just didn’t think about it. I just focused on shooting what’s (approximately) a 25-minute opening extravaganza that was my chance to just let it rip. The goal was to give the audience a full-bodied taste of what they missed so much. Because then when the movie lands in 1969, they’re going to have to make an adjustment to what it is now, which is different from what it was."