Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Bollywood pour in birthday wishes for the actor

Kiara Advani turned a year older on July 31 and to make her the day more special, her co-actors and friends from Bollywood shared wonderful birthday greetings.

Kiara's 'Good Newwz' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan sent an adorable wish for her on Instagram by posting a picture of the two, " Happy birthday dear Kiara Advani, May only good wishes come your way..."





Alia Bhatt took it to her Instagram story,and wrote , ''Dearest Kiara, your talent & energy light up the world. Here’s to a happy birthday''

Varun Dhawan, too, extended wishes to the actor. He wrote, "Happy bday Kiaraadvani.. eat as much cake as you like today without feeling guilty. ".

Ananya Panday wished Kiara by sharing a montage, She wrote, ''happy birthday my lovely @ kiaraaliaadvani. we need more pictures together that are not red carpet gup sessions''.

Siddharth Malhotra send in birthday wishes to Kiara on his Instagram story. He wrote, "Happy birthday sunshine, Big love and hug."

Manish Malhotra sent her wishes by posting stunning pictures, ''My beautiful muse forever @kiaraaliaadvani birthday wishes to you my dearest. stay fabulous always and a have a peaceful birthday. #love #kiaraadvani #stunning in @manishmalhotraworld.".