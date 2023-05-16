Hailey Bieber wants to have kids with Justin Bieber but is scared of online trolls

Hailey Bieber wants to start a family with husband Justin Bieber but she’s scared of online trolls. In a new interview, the model entrepreneur opened up about her future plans with Justin and said she wants to expand the Bieber crew with some additional “company”. She said, "I literally cry about this all the time. I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

"We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe,” she added.

Hailey also addressed her health concerns in the interview and said she wants to talk more about what happened to her in March 2022 when she suffered a mini-stroke and everyone on the internet started assuming things for her. "The day after I was hospitalised, it was on the internet. I wanted to talk about what happened in my own words because so many people were making assumptions,” she said.

"If you let things like that silence you, you're allowing people to dictate how you live your life. Sometimes I do just want to curl up and be a hermit, like, 'If this is how people feel maybe I should just stay home.' But I'm really not that kind of person,” she added.

Meanwhile, Justin too is eager to become a father. In a 2020 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the “Baby” singer said that he’s willing to have "as many as Hailey is wishing to push out" when it comes to babies. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."

