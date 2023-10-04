Grimes files lawsuit against Elon Musk for parental rights amid family feud

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes, whose legal name is Claire Boucher, has filed a lawsuit against billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, with whom she shares three children. The lawsuit, aimed at establishing parental rights, was lodged in the San Francisco Superior Court last week, as per media reports. Details of the case have not been made available to the public, and both Grimes and Musk's representatives have refrained from commenting on the matter.

Grimes and Musk have been in the media spotlight since the birth of their first child, X Æ A-12. Their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, was born in 2021 via surrogate, and the couple commonly refers to them as "X" and "Y." A third child, Techno Mechanicus (Tau), was revealed in a biography of Musk authored by Walter Isaacson.

Recent developments have brought their private disputes to the forefront. Grimes posted a now-deleted message on X, addressing Musk and pleading for access to their son. She expressed frustration at being excluded from their children's lives and accused the situation of causing significant familial strife.

"Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," the post reportedly read.

In a subsequent post on September 10, Grimes issued an apology for her earlier message, acknowledging the emotional nature of her response. She confirmed the existence of their third child and emphasised her desire to maintain the children's privacy.

"Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm. I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together. I truly apologise for responding to Walter like that. As u can imagine, that was a very gut-level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me. Communication about the twins wasn't handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation. Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it's very evident she's an amazing human and we both just want what's best for our kids," she posted on X.

