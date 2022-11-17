Grab some popcorns ! Kantara, Godfather & others, DO NOT MISS these OTT movies this weekend

From drama to romance, Hindi to Kannada... this exciting and fun list of movies on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Zee5, Disney Hotstar, and others will serve as a perfect dose of entertainment for everyone. While you grab some popcorn and sit back to watch Ajay Devgan starrer crime thriller Drishyam 2, which is set to hit theaters tomorrow, you still do not want to miss on the other major releases like Godfather, Wonder Women and Dharavi Bank which are releasing on OTT.

Kantara

Viral chatters has set the social media abuzz around Rishab Shetty's Kantara release date. So when is this Kannada blockbuster is releasing on OTT. Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi on 30 September and 14 October respectively. Now, as per trade tracking outlets, Kantara will release on Amazon Prime Video on 24 November. Fans are awaiting the online premiere of Kantara with much excitement. Nevertheless this movie has also impressed film critics.

ALSO READ | Amid box office failures, will Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' be accepted by the audience?

The makers of the movie have not made any announcement so far but the release date is said to have been finalized. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films. The film also features Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in key roles. Set in Karnataka, Kantara brings to life the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. The story is anchored on a conflict among the traditions and culture of the land and a conflict between humanity and nature.

Godfather

Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer, the Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan starrer Godfather hit the big screens on October 5 on the occasion of Dussehra. The movie after catching viewers' imagination and interest on big screens is now set to release on OTT plaform. The film also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev in leading roles. The film's story revolves around the power struggle in a political party soon after the death of the state's Chief Minister. Nayanthara, the Chief Minister's daughter is uninterested in the power play. But the twist comes in play as CM's son-in-law, Satyadev and a few others in the party are in the fray questing for the position of power.

ALSO READ | 'RRR' to have a sequel, confirms director SS Rajamouli

Directed by Mohan Raja, the movie will release on Netflix on November 19. The movie will be available in Hindi,Telugu,Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.



Wonder Women

Wonder Women tells the story of six pregnant women who arrive at a prenatal class holding beliefs, confusion, and questions regarding pregnancy and childbirth. While they strive to dig out the answers they curiosity brings to surface some answers to their deep-rooted problems. The star cast includes Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Amruta Subhash, Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, and Archana Padmini.

The movie will release on Sony LIV on November 18. Directed by Anjali Menon the movie is available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. In a revelation, the director of this women-centric movie said the movie was shot only in 12 days. She said everyone had to stuck their necks out working long hours to complete the shoot.



Dharavi Bank

Suniel Shetty in Dharavi Bank playing the role of Thalaivan -- a powerful, ruthless and unattainable kingpin of India's largest slum Dharavi in Mumbai. The series also stars Vivek Anand Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Shanthi Priya, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Menon, Hitesh Bhojraj, Samikssha Batnagar, Rohit Pathak, Jaywant Wadkar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhavvana Rao, Shruti Srivastava, Sandhya Shetty, Pavitra Sarkar and Vamsi Krishna in lead roles.

OTT Platform MX Player will release the movie on November 19. It is directed by Samit Kakkad and will be made available in Hindi. This film is Suniel Shetty’s debut series. The trailer and promo videos are creating a lot of buzz on social media. Shetty was last seen in Varun Tej starrer Telugu sports drama film Ghani while Vivek Oberoi appeared in the third season of Amazon Prime’s hit sports drama series Inside Edge.

The Twelve

If you yearn some courtroom drama this weekend, The Twelve is the go to movie. The series follows the story of Kate Lawson, who is on trial for the alleged murder of her niece. It shows how the twelve jurors bring their personal lives and prejudices to the courtroom.

WATCH | Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail in sexual assault case, tainted batter banned from using social media

Set to release on OTT Platform, Lionsgate Play, on November 18, the movie is directed by Sian Davies and Daniel Nettheim. It is available on English. The Twelve star cast includes the popular Indian-Australian actress Pallavi Sharda. Pallavi said she heard about the project a year ago and was very attracted to the idea that a South Asian woman had been written into a prominent part. As an actress whose career spans four continents, she said the Australian film industry is very dear to her.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.