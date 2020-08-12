'GoT' star Emilia Clarke spotted on vacation with friends in Italy; see pictures

It’s like any other day for ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Emilia Clarke who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons. The Hollywood star was seen chilling with friends in Italy’s Positano on a vacation.

While we sit holed up in our homes with no vacation for months, owing to the pandemic, atleast someone is having fun!

Emilia was spotted with friends as pictures of her started circulating on the social media. She was spotted taking a boat ride on Sunday with friends and then later seen barefoot on the beach.

She looked chic as she picked white shorts with a white top and an oversized denim shirt and tan sliders. She was seen carrying a brown leather tote bag.

Emilia is said to be dating assistant director Tom Turner. The two are reported to have bonded over their love of dogs.