Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies aged 39

Singer Sarah Harding, who was part of the British band Girls Aloud, is dead. Harding, 39, died on Sunday morning after battling cancer for over a year.



The singer had revealed in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and it had spread to other parts of her body.



The news of her death was shared by her mother Marie on Instagram. She described her 'beautiful' daughter as "a bright, shining star."



"It`s with deep heartbreak that today I`m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

"Many of you will know of Sarah`s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning."

Marie thanked everyone for their "kind support over the past year".



"It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won`t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease - she was a bright shining star and I hope that`s how she can be remembered instead."

Her Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle paid warm tributes on social media.

Roberts, who shared photos of them together, posted, "I can't accept that this day has come. My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind... a part of me or us isn't here anymore and it's unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel."

While Coyle shared a photo of Harding and write, "I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!"

Earlier this year Harding revealed doctors had told her she would not see another Christmas.



"In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last. I don`t want an exact prognosis. I don`t know why anyone would want that. Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what`s important to me now."

She had added that she was trying to live and enjoy every second of her life, however long "it might be."

Harding said, "I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax. I`m sure some people might think that`s not a great idea, but I want to try to enjoy myself. I`m at a stage now where I don`t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I`ll surprise everyone, but that`s how I`m looking at things."

She added that spending time with her mother and her friends had been her priority, and expressed her wish to have a party before she passed away.

Harding tried her hands in acting as well.

She appeared in 'Bad Day', 'Freefall', 'Run for Your Wife', and 'St. Trinian`s 2: The Legend of Fritton`s Gold'. Harding contributed three solo songs to the soundtrack of 'St. Trinian`s 2'.

In late 2012, she reunited with Girls Aloud to celebrate their 10th anniversary. In early 2013, they announced that they had split up.

In 2015, she briefly appeared in `Coronation Street`, and released her first extended play record titled `Threads`. She was crowned as the winner of "Celebrity Big Brother` in 2017.