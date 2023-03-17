Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey expecting her first baby with husband: 'My forever new plus 1'
Brianne Howey is best known for playing the role of single mother Georgia in the Netflix hit show. The coming-of-age series, created by Sarah Lambert stars Antonia as Ginny, a teenage girl, and Brianneas her free-spirited mother.
Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey is expecting her first child. The 33-year-old actress shared the good news on her Instagram handle. This will be the first child of Howey and her husband, Matt Ziering.
On Thursday, Brianne made the big announcement on her Instagram handle. She shared a photo of herself wearing a brown dress with a white shrug as she showed off her growing baby bump.
Thanking Hugo Boss for inviting her to the fashion show, she wrote in the caption, "@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎 thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss."
Soon after the post was made public, fans and friends of Howey were quick to congratulate her.
Antonia Gentry, who plays the role of her daughter in the show Ginny & Georgia, wrote, "So happy. for. you."
"I can't wait to be a big brother!" Sooooooo excited!!! ", commented Diesel La Torraca, who plays the role of her son in the Netflix show.
Reacting to Howey's pregnancy news, a representative for Netflix said in a statement to People that, "so happy for Brianne and this exciting new chapter."
Brianne and Matt Ziering got married in July 2021 after postponing their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
