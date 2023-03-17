Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey expecting her first baby with husband: 'My forever new plus 1'

Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey is expecting her first child. The 33-year-old actress shared the good news on her Instagram handle. This will be the first child of Howey and her husband, Matt Ziering.



On Thursday, Brianne made the big announcement on her Instagram handle. She shared a photo of herself wearing a brown dress with a white shrug as she showed off her growing baby bump.



Thanking Hugo Boss for inviting her to the fashion show, she wrote in the caption, "@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎 thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss."



Soon after the post was made public, fans and friends of Howey were quick to congratulate her.