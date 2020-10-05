Gear up for 'Mirzapur 2' as makers release new promo ahead of season premiere

As the new season of ‘Mirzapur’ approaches, makers have now released a new dialogue promo from the web series. ‘Mirzapur 2’ looks bigger, better and more complicated, to say the least!

The short video features Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu and she is no more the same person after having seen violence upfront. She is ready to pick up from where we saw her last.

The video was captioned: “They say time heals. but can you really forget how you were made to feel? #Mirzapur2.”

The Amazon Prime web show features a stellar cast including Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and others.

Earlier, a teaser marked the return of Ali Fazal, who is seen firing with a pistol. He can be heard saying in the background, “Humara uddesh ek hi hai. Jaan se maarenge kyuki marenge tab hi jee paenge. (My sole purpose is to kill, because I will be able to live only when I kill).”

The announcement for the trailer launch was made with a special teaser featuring Pankaj as Kaleen Bhaiyya and Divyendu as Munna. The two are seen standing with their backs to each other as Pankaj tells him that the rules continue to remain the same but Munna talks about playing by his own rules.

The trailer of the second season is all set to release on October 6.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, ‘Mirzapur 2’ will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai and created by Puneet Krishna.