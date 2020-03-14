From 'Mirzapur' to '4 More Shots Please!', here are 5 upcoming sequels that you’ve been waiting for

Bitten by the amount of content there is to binge online, it’s pretty easy to finish a particular web series in no time. We know that sinking feeling when our favourite show comes to end, but sometimes luck does favour us in the form of a sequel.



Having invested so much time into one season, we welcome each new season with open arms like SRK (Shah Rukh Khan). As the countdown for the next season starts, so does our excitement and we simply can’t keep calm.



Here are five scintillating sequels that we simply can’t wait to binge-watch.

'4 More Shots Please!' Season 2 - Amazon Prime

With each of the episodes being fast-paced and highly relatable, it didn’t take much time for the show’s first season to become the talk of the town amongst women. This trendy tale of four independent urban women, who live life on their terms and conditions, saw viewers being hooked to their screens like never before. Each episode was so intriguing that one simply resisted the urge to press the pause button and enjoy this fun-filled journey.



Watching each one of them being so strongly-opinionated and have each other’s back was highly commendable. With the end of the first season leaving many questions unanswered, we can’t wait to see what lies in store as our favourite quartet gets ready for another adventure this April 17.

'Mirzapur' Season 2 - Amazon Prime

Such was the fanfare after the release of 'Mirzapur' that Munna, Kaleen Bhaiya, Bablu and Compounder are now names etched in our memory. With the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey delivering power-packed performances, viewers have every right to be excited for the upcoming season all set to be launched this year. And if you think you’re not excited, all it’ll take for you to get into the mood is the epic title track.





'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai' Season 3 - ALTBalaji

How can we not talk about family when the family’s all we got. This saying holds true for the Indian OTT space as family-based shows have proved to be a winning formula.



One such show that’s earned a special place in the hearts of its viewers is 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai'. While the story may seem like this being a family like any other, there are many problems yet to unravel. But if there’s one thing we can say with absolute certainty, it is that these characters will overcome these challenges like they never happened.

'Hostage' Season 2 - Hotstar

Such was the suspense and thrill in the show, that viewers couldn’t stop biting their nails. And we don’t even blame you if you were one of them. The show evoked one’s curiosity to such an extent that you knew you would watch the show in one go.



Along with an unpredictable plot, the sleek editing ensured that one had absolutely no clue how things would pan out in the end. Knowing that audiences haven’t had enough, the thrills are all set to return in the much-awaited second season.

'Engineering Girls' Season 2 - TVF

After a successful first season, the hit series is back with our favourite girls Maggu, Sabu, and Kiara. Their friendship takes the next step this season with a new set of stories set to regale audiences.



This includes them planning a party, sharing eerie, but relatable horror stories and going through campus placement together. It’s sure to remind you of your good old college days and that’s all the reason you need to watch this series.

­­­­­­­

Resuming right from where things ended, you have all the reason to be excited for these upcoming five sequels. So mark your dates boys and girls, the second inning is going to be as exciting, if not better than the first.