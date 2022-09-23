From 'Jana' to 'Hathoda Tyagi': A look back at Abhishek Banerjee's most powerful characters

Talent Powerhouse Abhishek Banerjee has given gem of performances in films and web series like 'Pataal Lok' and 'Stree'. As the actor looks ahead to the release of his next, Nazar Andaz, here's looking back to all the amazing performances he has delivered so far.



After playing the role of Sultan in 'Helmet', Vishal Tyagi in 'Pataal Lok', Eeshit Mehta in 'Rashmi Rocket' and many more. It's fascinating to see how slowly and steadily, with every character, Abhishek Banerjee has successfully sustained his image as a quality actor in the mind of today’s audience. Here is a look at the work portfolio of Abhishek Banerjee which has impressed the audience to the extent that he is now recognized for the characters he has played.

Vishal (Hathoda) Tyagi in Pataal Lok:

Abhishek Banerjee aka Paatal Lok's Hathoda Tyagi has garnered a huge fan base after his performance in Amazon Prime's new web series.He had given a quiet and applaud-worthy performance and he was much appreciated for it. It was not your usual character, Tyagi managed to send chills down your spine in all the freakish ways.

Eeshit Mehta in Rashmi Rocket:

Abhishek Banerjee plays the character of a lawyer who fights the case of Rashmi Vira (Taapsee) when she challenged India's athletics association for forcing her to undergo gender testing.

Jana in Stree: The film stree came like a life-changing opportunity for Abhishek Banerjee. While the actor had spent a decade auditioning, it was his role in Stree which gave the audience a new actor they could rely on when it comes to acting and talent. Post the success of Stree, he got several projects and his journey has inspired many to follow their dreams.

Compounder- Mirzapur

In his career so far, he has played many diverse roles and has proved that he is multi-talented. Now with the role of compounder, he has really established himself as an actor who can shine through no matter how big or small of role he plays.

Nazar Andaz- Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee is all set to entertain us again with his upcoming film Nazar Andaz along with Divya Dutta. Apart from this, the talented actor will next be in Bhediya, Rana Naidu, and Dream Girl 2.