/From Berlin to Melbourne: Tamil acclaimed film Members of the Problematic Family set to open IFFM 2026

The critically acclaimed Tamil film Members of the Problematic Family is set to light up the opening night of the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM)—the Southern Hemisphere's largest celebration of Indian cinema—for its highly anticipated Australian premiere..

Following its acclaimed world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) 2026, Members of the Problematic Family will now head to Australia. Director R Gowtham and lead actor Karuththadayan will be in attendance for the opening night celebrations. The festival will run from 13-23 August this year with the opening night film set to showcase on 14th August in Melbourne. The film is also nominated this year in the IFFM Awards jury competition section for Best Indie Film and Best Director.

A striking and uncompromising debut, Members of the Problematic Family unfolds in the aftermath of the mysterious death of Prabha, a troubled young man whose passing sends shockwaves through his extended family and community. As his mother, uncle, cousins and relatives gather over the course of a sixteen-day funeral ritual, buried emotions, simmering conflicts and complex relationships gradually surface. Through a rich ensemble of characters, the film explores the unpredictable nature of grief, family dynamics and human behaviour with remarkable emotional honesty, painting a deeply humane portrait of love, loss and the fragile threads that bind communities together.

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IFFM has long championed cinema that reflects the richness of India's many languages, cultures and storytelling traditions, bringing regional voices to global audiences. The selection of Members of the Problematic Family as this year's Opening Night Film reaffirms the festival's commitment to showcasing powerful stories that celebrate the depth, diversity and evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

Director R Gowtham said, "Members of the Problematic Family is a deeply personal story that examines grief, family and the complexities that exist within every community. It is an honour for the film to open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne following its premiere at Berlinale. IFFM has become one of the most important platforms for Indian cinema internationally, and I am excited to share our film with Australian audiences alongside our wonderful cast."

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, "IFFM has always celebrated the extraordinary diversity of Indian cinema by bringing together stories from every corner of the country and every language. Members of the Problematic Family is an exceptional debut that is both deeply rooted in Tamil culture and profoundly universal in its exploration of grief, relationships and the human condition. We are thrilled to present its Australian premiere as our Opening Night Film and to welcome director Ramalingam Gowtham and lead actor Karuththadayan to Melbourne."