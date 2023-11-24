Frame worthy! Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth pose together as they shoot in the same studio

These pictures are invaluable! The two stalwarts of Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth came together for a rare photo-op recently much to the delight of their fans. The two legends were shooting for their respective films- Indian 2 and Thalaivar17- in the same studio after 21 years.



Now both films are being produced by the same production house - Lyca Productions- which took to its official handle on X to share a few images of the two actors.



In the pictures, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth can be seen sharing a good laugh and hugging each other. The production house captioned the post as, "The 2 unparalleled LEGENDS of Indian Cinema 'Ulaganayagan' @ikamalhaasan and 'Superstar' @rajinikanth sharing a lighter moment while shooting for their respective films Indian-2 & Thalaivar170 in the same studio after 21 years! And we@LycaProductions are super happy & proud to be producing both the films!"

The 2 unparalleled LEGENDS of Indian Cinema 'Ulaganayagan' @ikamalhaasan & 'Superstar' @rajinikanth sharing a lighter moment while shooting for their respective films Indian-2 & Thalaivar170 in the same studio after 21 years! 🤗✨



And we @LycaProductions are super happy & proud… pic.twitter.com/R7xC5m9THZ — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) November 23, 2023 ×



Earlier this month, the teaser of Indian 2 was released online. It starts from where the first part, Indian, ended. A phone rings and Kamal Haasan as Senapathy says over a call that he will return if and when injustice happens. Needless to say, Senapathy keeps his promise. The phone call ends with him saying that "Indian is immortal". As corruption rises in parts of the country, the hastag 'Come back Indian' starts trending online. One also gets a glimpse of Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Agarwal in the teaser.