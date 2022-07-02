'Chokehold' accuser breaks silence as Ezra Miller gets accused of harassment by German woman

After the shoot of actor Ezra Miller's upcoming film `Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore` got halted in 2020 due to Covid-19. he became a regular visitor of bars located in Iceland`s capital, Reykjavík. While some locals befriended him, other Icelanders showed concern over Miller's behaviour towards others. As per reports, Miller had many altercations at the bar, one of which involves a young woman.

Publications even spoke to the woman assaulted by Miller at the bar and confirmed that the incident indeed took place. She asked to remain anonymous out of concern for her privacy, however, she shared her side of the story without hesitation.

As can be seen in a blurry video, Miller is seen confronting the woman and asking, "Do you want to fight? Is that what you do?" After Miller grabs her neck, she lets out an audible gasp. The person filming the video stopped to intervene, according to `Variety`.

According to three sources, the woman had been speaking to Miller at the bar prior to the quarrel. She said she had enquired about the actor`s feet after noticing some wounds, which Miller explained were battle scars from a fight.

After discussing how they got them, she began to walk away, but turned around and joked, "But just so you know, I could take you in a fight." Miller replied, "You really want to fight?" and the woman told them to meet her in the smoking area in two minutes.

Another woman named Nadia alleged in an interview with `Variety` that after a warm, two-year friendship with Miller, mostly via text message, the actor came to her Berlin apartment late one evening in February 2022 at her invitation. They hadn`t seen each other since they had a consensual sexual encounter in 2020.

But after a friendly interaction, Miller`s mood sharply turned when she told them that they couldn`t smoke inside her home.

"That just set them off," Nadia said. "I asked them to leave about 20 times, maybe more. They started insulting me. I`m a "transphobic piece of shit." I`m a "Nazi." It became so, so stressful for me. They were going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive."

Then in June, a `Rolling Stone` story alleged that Miller has been housing a mother and her three young children at their Vermont farm amid unsafe living conditions, with unsecured guns scattered around the expansive property.

(With agency inputs)