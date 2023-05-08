First look of Rajinikanth from his daughter Aishwarya's film Lal Salaam released!

The first look of Rajinikanth from his next film, Lal Salaam, is out. The movie has been directed by his daughter, Aishwarya. In the movie, the superstar is playing the role of 'Moideen Bhai'.

On Monday, the poster for the film was released, giving the first look at the veteran actor. Lyca Productions shared the poster on their Twitter handle with the caption: "Everyone’s favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai. Make way for #Thalaivar Superstar #Rajinikanth as #MoideenBhai in #LalSalaam (sic)."

Rajinikanth will be playing a cameo in his daughter's comeback directorial film. For the unversed, the movie marks the return of Aishwarya in the director's chair after an eight-year gap. Everyone’s favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai 📍 Make way for #Thalaivar 😎 SuperStar 🌟 #Rajinikanth as #MoideenBhai in #LalSalaam 🫡



இன்று முதல் #மொய்தீன்பாய் ஆட்டம் ஆரம்பம்…! 💥



🎬 @ash_rajinikanth

🎶 @arrahman

🌟 @rajinikanth @TheVishnuVishal & @vikranth_offl

🎥… pic.twitter.com/OE3iP4rezK — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) May 7, 2023 × The last film she directed was Vai Raja Vai. Delighted Aishwarya also shared the poster on her Instagram account with the caption reading, "Moideenbhai... welcome🙏🏼 … #lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing! #blessed."For the uninitiated, she made her directorial debut with the Dhanush-starrer film 3 in 2012.

The film stars actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles and will have music by AR Rahman.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, which was released on Diwali 2021. He is currently working on the action comedy Jailer, directed by Nelson. The movie is scheduled to release on August 10, 2023. However, Laal Salaam will hit theatres this year.

