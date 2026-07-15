/‘Fighting for children’s future’: Swara Bhasker visits Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, and he has been getting visits from several A-listers who are coming to the demonstration site. On Tuesday (July 14), actress Swara Bhasker visited the site and met Wangchuk, who continues to protest.

The visit comes amid growing concern for Wangchuk's health. It has also been learnt that he has lost nearly 9 kg since he began the strike. It's been over 18 days since he sat on the strike.

Swara Bhasker visits Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike

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Re-sharing photographs from Jantar Mantar on Instagram, Swara interacted with Wangchuk, who was lying in a tent.

Sharing the photos, Swara wrote,''Thank you for fighting for the future of all our children.''

In another picture shared on her story, Bhaskar wrote,''the indefatigable #SonamWangchuk sir is fighting for your children's future. All my solidarity and gratitude.''

Bhasker is one of the actresses who never shy away from speaking her mind. And since the strike began, she has been continuously lending her support, sharing posts on social media.

Still of Swara Bhaskar's Instagram story Photograph: (IG)

Prakash Raj at Jantar Mantar

Before Swara, actor Prakash Raj visited the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi as he showed his solidarity with the Wangchuk. Sharing pictures, the actor wrote,''In solidarity with the youngsters of my country at #JantarMantar ⁦@Wangchuk66⁩ @Cockroachisback #justasking.”

In the picture, the actor was seen interacting with the protestors and Wangchuk.

''Don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die': 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya's emotional appeal

Among many celebs, actor Omi Vaidya, best known for his role in 3 Idiots, made an emotional appeal for Wangchuk.

Taking to his social media, Omi said, “I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die. Hello idiots, pehchana? This is Omi Vaidya, Chatur from 3 Idiots and Sadiq from The Office, and I have an important message for you. I don't really do this very often, so please listen up."

Reminding viewers about Aamir Khan's famous character of, Phunsukh Wangdu, was inspired by Wangchuk. "Did you know that Phunsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots is actually based on a real-life Ladakhi engineer, innovator, educator and reformer named Sonam Wangchuk? I've met this guy. He's a pretty interesting character," he said.

Celebs speak out in support of Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike

Not only Omi or Swara, but several actors have come out in support of Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike. Actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, and Soni Razdan also voiced support for Sonam Wangchuk, with some urging him to end the hunger strike.

On Wednesday morning, Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, expressed concern for the educator.