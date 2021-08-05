Farhan Akhtar congratulates Indian women's hockey team, deletes tweet later

Bollywood celebrities and faux pass go hand in hand. As India celebrated on Thursday morning the Indian men's hockey team bronze win, Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to congratulate the women's hockey team instead.



He tweeted ‘go girls’ but later deleted it. However, the screenshot of his tweet has gone viral on social media now.



While most celebrities congratulated the Indian men's hockey team to win an Bronze at Tokyo Olympics, Farhan wished the Indian women's hockey team instead who are up for a match on Friday for a bronze medal.



Farhan Akhtar's deleted post read, “Go girls. So proud of teamindia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal.. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 Hockey (sic).”



Quick to realise his mistake, Farhan then wished the correct team and wrote, "So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal .. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey (sic)."

By then, though, Twitter had already spotted Farhan's guffaw and it led to meme fest.

The Indian women's hockey team will play Great Britain on Friday for the Bronze medal.