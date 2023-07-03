Famous dish Batata Musallam is available at Huma's father's restaurant Saleem's, thanks to Tarla Dalal!

Huma Qureshi comes from a family of foodies. Her father started his first restaurant Saleem's in 1977 and now there are various branches of Saleem's across Delhi. Though the brand is known for its meat, vegetarians too have a reason to visit Saleem's now. Inspired by Huma's upcoming film where she plays the role of popular chef, Tarla Dalal, Huma's father has introduced a new dish, Batata Musallam at Saleem's. Tarla was known for reimagining popular nonveg dishes as veg dishes because she was a vegetarian and she didn’t want other vegetarians to feel like they are missing out on anything. For example, she introduced Batata Musallam inspired by Murgh Musallam where the gravy was the same however, she replaced Murgh with Batata (Potato).

And taking inspiration from this is none-other-than Huma Qureshi's father who has newly introduced Batata Musallam on the menu inspired by the late, Tarla Dalal. The creation is a tribute to Tarla’s diverse culinary tapestry!



So when Huma was in Delhi recently to promote her upcoming, Tarla, she landed up at her father's restaurant with her co-star Sharib Hashmi to try her dad's version of Batata Musallam.



Huma Qureshi said, "The journey of Tarla Dalal and Saleem's started back in the 70s. Today, 50 years later, looking at these two worlds come together makes my heart swell with pride. After watching the trailer, my dad decided to take inspiration from Tarla Ji and introduce her popular dish Batata Musallam at Saleem's. The power of food and how it brings communities together is one of the most beautiful things about India".



Tarla is a slice-of-life film on India’s most iconic home chef- Tarla Dalal, the first woman to have her cookbook, her cookery show and the only Indian to have received Padma Shri for her work in the field of cooking. The film starring Huma Qureshi as Tarla will premiere on ZEE5 on 7th July.