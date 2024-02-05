Euphoria star Jacob Elordi assaults reporter after heated argument: Report

Jacob Elordi, the acclaimed star of HBO's Euphoria, is reportedly under police investigation for allegedly assaulting KIIS FM staffer Joshua Fox. The incident unfolded outside the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, where Elordi had been staying ahead of the upcoming Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.

According to Sunday Telegraph reports, the Saltburn actor got infuriated by the reporter's questions. And soon an argument turned into a physical altercation between the two. However, it is not known which question prompted the fight.

Fox did not sustain any injuries during the encounter.

Later, a New South Wales Police spokesperson told news.com.au that an investigation was ongoing and that officers from the Eastern Beaches Police Area Command were looking into the alleged assault outside the hotel.

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” a statement by the spokesperson read.

The incident was reported around the afternoon of February 3.

Elordi, who hails from Brisbane, is nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Award at the AACTA Awards for his role in the black comedy film Saltburn. The main ceremony is scheduled for February 10 at the Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast. The actor's attendance at the awards ceremony remains uncertain amid the ongoing investigation.