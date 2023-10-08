Emma Chamberlain and musician Role Model part ways after 3 years of dating: Report

If reports and rumours are anything to go by, Emma Chamberlain and musician Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, have called it quits after more than three years of dating. The two made headlines with their joint red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March 2022. Just two days later, Role Model released a music video for his song "Neverletyougo," featuring none other than Emma herself. The song was a testament to his feelings for her.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the breakup to E! News on Saturday. However, the two celebs are yet to go public with the heartbreaking news.

In a previous interview with GQ, Chamberlain opened up about their relationship, stating, "There's parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred. But I don't think we need to be secret anymore. It's just like, I'm over that s--t."

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model have broken up after 3 years together. pic.twitter.com/zgKM977pPF — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Role Model had previously shared that he first fell for Chamberlain in March 2020, right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He stumbled upon one of her TikTok videos on the very day he downloaded the app. In the video, Chamberlain was dancing to a Dayglow song in a bathroom, and Role Model found her personality captivating.

He decided to take a chance and slid into her DMs. They engaged in a two-month-long texting exchange before finally meeting in person, at Chamberlain's house.

Role Model also touched upon his initial aversion to relationships while speaking to the magazine. He admitted, "Truthfully, I've always genuinely been against them. I can't express it enough. I really was never picturing myself truly being in love."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE