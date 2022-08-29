Eminem and Snoop Dogg get high before their multiverse VMAs performance

What a mind-blowing performance! Two legends of the musical world Eminem and Snoop Dog gave a super high performance at MTV VMAs.



Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought metaverse to the VMA stage as they gave the performance on their recent track 'From the D 2 The LBC' from Eminems' album, 'Curtain Call 2'.



At the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the rappers gave a multiverse performance that began showing both the rappers sitting on the black couch before Eminem and Snoop got high with the extra large cannabis joint that 'Deep Cover' rapper was pretending to be smoking.

Later, both stoned rappers travel to the NFT world where they both get transformed into their animated version of themselves and later they both transfigure into a Bored Ape NFT-like characters in the colourful multi-digital verse.



Their joint appearance comes months after they set the Super Bowl stage on fire along with other rappers like Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent among others.



The show was remarkable for both Snoop and Eminem, as it was their first VMAs stage performance in almost a decade.

Eminem last performed on the VMA stage in 2010, meanwhile, Snoop performed in 2005.

Calling the performance 'Dope', netizens have also reacted to their performance: Check the reactions below -

MIND. BLOWING. EXPERIENCE. 🤯#Eminem and #SnoopDogg performed together at the #VMAs FROM THE #METAVERSE‼️



They even brought out their #NFTs to perform.🤩



Another example of what you can do with NFTs using a little creativity.💭



What did you guys think of their performance⁉️ https://t.co/zTwO3Irw0K — NFT PowerUp (@nftpowerup) August 29, 2022 ×