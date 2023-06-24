Emergency release date: Here's when Kangana Ranaut's film will hit the theatres

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. In the film, Ranaut will portray the role of the first woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Today, Ranaut dropped the teaser for the movie and announced the new release date.

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on October 20, but to avoid the big clash with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath, the movie will be released on November 24th.

Emergency teaser -

On Saturday, the new teaser for the movie was released. The new clip takes us back to the 1980s when the Emergency was imposed in India, protests were going on across the country, and all the opposition leaders were put in prison.

In the teaser, we got a glimpse of Kangana as Prime Minister of India and Anupam Kher as late politician Jayaprakash Narayan, who was well-known as JP. Sharing the new promo, Kangana wrote, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November." A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people.



Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade.

The film’s script has been written by D-Day star Ritesh Shah and is directed by Ranaut. Talking about the movie, Kangana said, ''Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story, and I want to thank my super-talented actors like the late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen. Jaihind!''