Ellen De Generous pens heartfelt note after filling the final episode of her talk show

Ellen DeGeneres is waving an emotional goodbye to her decade long chat show, 'The Ellen de Generous Show'.



On Friday, DeGenerous penned down some emotional words on the show's long journey as she tapped the last episode of the Emmy nominated show.



Taking to her Instagram handle, DeGenerous shared a photo of her sitting on the stage of the iconic show as she wrapped the last episode with an emotional message dedicated to her show and how everything has evolved since the first episode which aired 19 years ago.



“Today we taped the final episode of ‘The Ellen Show’ which airs on May 26th,” Degeneres started writting.



“When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not.”



“But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour,” Degeneres added further. “Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you.

Thank you. Thank you.”



Last year, Ellen announced that she's ending her daytime show with 19th season months after she faced a major backlash over toxic work environment on the sets claims.



In May 2021, Ellen said the show had been "the greatest experience of my life" and thanked her fans for watching. But she said she needed "to take a break from talking." "My instinct told me it`s time. As a comedian, I`ve always understood the importance of timing," she said.



Years before launching her day time show in 2003, De Generous started her career in the comedy sitom 'Ellen' in the mid-1990s, in which she and her TV character came out as a lesbian.