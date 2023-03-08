European Court of Human Rights rules in favor of Turkish actress in secretly filmed kiss case

Turkish actress Birsen Berrak Tuzunatac has won a case at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding a video of her kissing another celebrity on a terrace at her home, reported news agency AFP. The kiss was secretly filmed and later broadcast on a television channel. A film and TV actress, Birsen had filed a suit in 2010 in the country against the parent company of the channel that had broadcast the video of the kiss. Her claim of breach of the right to privacy was dismissed by an Istanbul court, stating that she was filmed from the street so there had been no encroachment on her private property. The ruling was upheld by Turkey's Court of Cassation and its Constitutional Court.

Now, Birsen has emerged victorious in a case heard by the ECHR, which condemned Turkey for failing to protect her private life. The ECHR ruled that despite their celebrity status, an individual's love life is considered strictly private, and that the video in question appeared to serve only the purpose of satisfying the curiosity of a particular audience.

Who is Birsen Berrak Tuzunatac?

As mentioned above, she is a Turkish actress, born on 2 December 1984 in Istanbul, Turkey. She began her career in acting in 2005, with her debut in the Turkish TV series Kadin Isterse (If a woman wants). She gained popularity with her performances in other Turkish TV series such as Ask Geliyorum Demez (Love Does Not Say I'm Coming) and Aci Hayat (Bitter Life).



She has also acted in a number of Turkish films, including Gecenin Kanatlari (Wings of the Night) and Kalbim Seni Seçti (My Heart Chose You). In addition to acting, she has also lent her voice to various dubbing projects, such as the Turkish version of the Hollywood animated movie Bolt.

She has won numerous awards for her performances, including the Golden Butterfly Award for Best Actress in a TV series. She has also been recognised for her philanthropic efforts, particularly in raising awareness about education for girls in rural areas of Turkey.

