Dwayne Johnson's mother survives horrific car crash after battling cancer and suicide attempt

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson's mother escaped a scary car accident, which left her car in a crumpled state. The actor took to social media on Thursday to share a picture of the car along with a long, emotional note, which started as, "Thank you, God. She's ok."

The wrestler-turned-actor, popularly known as 'The Rock', went on to list all that she's survived in life, so far, including lung cancer, a tough marriage, a head-on collision with a drunk driver and a suicide attempt.

Alongside the image of the destroyed red Cadillac, the actor wrote, "Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She'll survive and continue to get evaluated."

He continued, "This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, a head-on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real. Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on the phone and talking me through it all."

Before concluding, he left a touching message for his followers.

He wrote, "I got one parent left, so if you still have your mom and dad make sure you hug 'em hard because you never know when you'll get that 3 am call we never want to get."

In the comment section, a fan wrote, "Love, prayers, and lots of strength her way to make a speedy recovery. So glad she is okay! Thank you, Lord, for protecting her and your family!" Meanwhile, another commented, "I can imagine how scary that was, someone ran a red light and hit me and totalled my car, I can’t imagine the stress of having that happen." And, one said, "Your mother is such a warrior. I'm so glad that she's ok."

On the professional front, Johnson was last seen in 'Black Adam', which was a spin-off of the 2019 film 'Shazam!' and the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Next, he will feature in 'Red One' as Callum Drift. The movie is directed by Jake Kasdan and stars Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, J. K. Simmons, Nick Kroll and Kristofer Hivju alongside Johnson.

