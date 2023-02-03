Meghan Markle, Prince Harry attend Ellen DeGeneres' vow renewal ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner

After 15 years of marital bliss, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi decided to renew their wedding vows in the presence of their closest friends and family. On Thursday, DeGeneres took to social media to share clips from the surprise vow renewal ceremony, which Kris Jenner officiated. Singer Brandi Carlile performed for the couple at the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, Ellen shared a video and wrote, "Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows. Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday."

In the clip, Rossi is seen walking through a crowd of people donning the same white halter-top gown she wore during her wedding in 2008. The 'Finding Dory' star and former show host was seen sporting a blue jacket with khaki slacks and blue sneakers.

"Welcome to Portia’s birthday party and to the newest homes of one of my favourite couples, two of my BFFs, and the record holders for the most homes ever purchased in one city, ever, literally," the 67-year-old momager said, as the couple stood before her, looking happy as ever.

She further said, "These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven, two peas in a pod. Their love, commitment to one another is amazing."

Among many of the celebrity attendees were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, former neighbours of the two when they lived in Montecito.

According to a report from Page Six, an insider said, "They indeed attended and had a wonderful time celebrating Portia’s birthday and the couple’s vow renewal."

Some of the other attendees from the event included Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, and Melissa Etheridge.

