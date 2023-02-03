The Family Stallone: Sylvester Stallone to feature in new reality show with wife and daughters

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone has decided to give a glimpse of his family life to his diehard fans via a new reality show. On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that 'The Family Stallone' will serve as a window into the lives of the Oscar nominee, wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

According to Variety, the eight-part reality series will premiere on the streaming platform around the springtime.

After witnessing Stallone play some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, fans will get to see him as a dad, which he considers the greatest role of his lifetime.

Stallone's wife Flavin, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, is the co-owner of the wellness brand Serious Skin Care. His daughters Sophia and Sistine Stallone co-host the 'Unwaxed' podcast together.

While his eldest daughter is not interested in pursuing a career in acting, both Sistine and Scarlet are hoping to enter showbiz.

'The Family Stallone' is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. Executive producers of the reality series will be Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind, Nadim Amiry, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Jonathan Singer. Lauren Goldstein, Valana Hunn, Chris Ray and Jason Williams will act as co-executive producers.

Stallone is also currently prepping to return as Mafia capo Dwight Manfredi for Season 2 of 'Tulsa King'.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE