Grammy Awards 2023: Date, time, venue, live streaming, full guest list, performers and host details

Grammy Awards LIVE streaming: The stage is set for the biggest festival of the music industry: Grammy awards! The 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles’ crypto.com arena. The Grammy Awards 2023 season will celebrate the songs released between 1st October 2021 and 30th September 2022. A group of expert musicians, producers, recording engineers, and other members of the music business decide who should get the Grammy Awards presented by the Recording Academy. Grammy Award is one of the four significant American entertainment awards needed to qualify for the EGOT status. Reputable performers nominated for awards at this year's gala include Adele, Beyoncé, and Ed Sheeran. Keep scrolling if you want to know all details regarding the Grammy Awards season 2023, including date, time, venue, live streaming, full guest list, host and performers list.

Grammy Awards 2023 live streaming- Where to watch live streaming live?

For Indian viewers, the live stream of the Grammy Awards 2023 is not available. Although viewers can watch the live stream using a VPN connection. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Monday (February 6 Early Morning)

For viewers in US: Starting at 8 PM ET or 5 PM PT on February 5, fans in the United States can watch the live broadcast on CBS as well as Paramount+. Additionally, viewers can access live.grammy.com to watch the live stream.

For viewers in UK: The event won't be televised on TV in the UK. Brit fans can still watch the Grammy Awards live stream starting on February 6, 2023 at 1 AM on the Grammy website.

Who is attending Grammy Awards 2023? performers and guest list

Harry Styles is the latest addition to the list of performers slated to attend the Grammy Awards 2023. Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith with Kim Petras, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile, and Lizzo are some of the other performers. According to Variety, various theories are circulating regarding whether or not some famous singers will perform: people are anxiously awaiting to hear whether Adele or Beyoncé will take the stage; Jay-Z may also join DJ Khaled on stage to perform on their nominated song "GOD DID."

Who is hosting Grammy Awards 2023?