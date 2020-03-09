Dua Lipa to return to 'Saturday Night Live' show on March 28

Singer Dua Lipa is scheduled to make another appearance as a musical guest on an upcoming episode of 'Saturday Night Live' show.



On Sunday Dua broke the news on social media that she is set to make her way back to the show on March 28 where she will join star John Krasinski. Dua's fans were excited to hear about her upcoming 'SNL' appearance which she announced on Twitter with the caption, "CAN`T WAIT @nbcsnl (sic)"..

The upcoming show will mark the first hosting gig for Krasinksi, who will hit the stage after his 'A Quiet Place Part II' opens in the theaters on March 20. The 'New Rules' singer made her very first appearance on SNL back in 2018, reported Billboard.