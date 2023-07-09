Drake announces collaboration with Nicki Minaj for his forthcoming album For All The Dogs

In an exciting revelation that has sent waves of anticipation through the global hip-hop community, Drake has announced that Nicki Minaj will feature on his upcoming album, titled For All The Dogs. While performing in Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Drake revealed that he is beyond excited to collaborate with Minaj, a rap powerhouse in her own right, and that she has been a major part of his next project.

Drake's highly anticipated It's All A Blur Tour kicked off this week with an electrifying performance at the United Center in Chicago. The tour, which also features special guest 21 Savage, has been generating excitement since its announcement earlier this spring.

A video of Drake announcing his upcoming collaboration with Minaj is doing rounds on social media. Take a look! Drake announcing Nicki Minaj is on his upcoming album:



“Me and Nicki Minaj did our very first song in like a really long time” pic.twitter.com/dz8sAc6xgs — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2023 Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "The best collab of the year goes to Nicki and Drake already." Another commented, "Can't wait to stream." A third tweet read, "#Drick for life."

The release of For All The Dogs is expected to be a momentous event for Drake's fans, and it further cements his position as a leading force in the music industry. With his continued success and the addition of Minaj's undeniable talent, the album is poised to make a significant impact upon its release.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE