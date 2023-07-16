Dolly Parton says she will never retire: I'll just hopefully drop dead onstage someday

Legendary country music icon Dolly Parton has firmly stated that retirement is not on her agenda. During a recent interview, the 77-year-old singer-songwriter expressed her unwavering commitment to her career, asserting that she has no plans to step away from the stage till her last breath.

On the Greatest Hits Radio show, Parton, who is known for her indomitable spirit and tireless work ethic, stated, "I would never retire. I'll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday. Hopefully, one I've written. But that's how I hope to go."

She added, "Of course, we don’t have much of a choice in that. But as long as I’m able to work, as long as my health is good and my husband is good. I mean, the only way that I would ever slow down or stop would be for that reason. But in the meantime, I’m gonna make hay while the sun shines."

Parton's dedication to her craft has been unwavering throughout her illustrious career spanning nearly six decades. With countless hits, iconic performances, and a multifaceted artistic presence, she has become a beloved figure, not only in the country music scene but also in popular culture as a whole. Known for her distinctive voice, charismatic stage presence, and heartfelt songwriting, Parton continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The Grammy-winning singer is currently awaiting the release of her first rock album. In May, Parton announced that her album Rockstar, which will drop across platforms on November 17, will feature collaborations with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo and Miley Cyrus.

