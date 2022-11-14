Dolly Parton honoured with $100 million Courage and Civility Award from Jeff Bezos

Country singer Dolly Parton has been honoured with the Bezos Courage and Civility Award. For her philanthropic work, Dolly also received $100 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and his partner Lauren Sanchez.



Bezos' partner Lauren shared a video of them from the award ceremony. In the ceremony, Lauren says in her speech before they hand out the award to the country singer, "Jeff and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner—a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work."

Further praising Dolly and her work, Sanchez says, "a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work. We can’t wait to see all the good that you’re going to do with this $100 million award.''



Later, Dolly appears on stage and jokes, saying, "Wow! Did you say $100 million?'' before adding, "I think people who are in a position to help should put their money where their heart is." "I will do my best to do good things with this money," she said.



Parton has been involved in various philanthropic causes. Thanking Bezos and her longtime partner Sanchez on Twitter, she wrote, "I try to put my money where my heart is." "I will do my best to do good things with this money," Parton tweeted. "Thank you, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez!"



During the pandemic, she donated $1 million to the medical university for research efforts. She also founded the Dollywood Foundation in 1986, which helps needy students with scholarships and poverty. Later, she started a programme called The Imagination Library, through which she provides free books to children worldwide.