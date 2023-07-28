Do not miss these binge-worthy stories on International Friendship Day

Friendship is a bond that transcends time and distance, brings laughter, excitement, nostalgia and a little bit of conflict, at times. These movies and teleplays do just the same. As we celebrate International Friendship Day, let’s revisit these stories that celebrate enduring bonds between the most unlikely protagonists.

Dear Zindagi

Friends are the family we choose, is an idea that shapes a big part of the narrative in Gauri Shinde's 2016 coming-of-age film. The film's protagonist Kaira (Alia Bhatt) feels disconnected from her own parents and finds solace in her friends Fatima, Jackie and Ganju. Her house help Alka is also a big emotional support and nurtures her with unconditional warmth. To resolve her complicated love life and heal from childhood trauma, Kaira seeks the help of a charismatic psychologist Dr. Jehangir "Jug" Khan (Shah Rukh Khan). Jug helps her to see that human beings are complex and be it friends, lovers or parents, nobody is equipped to meet all your needs.

The film also depicts that friendship comes in many forms and stars Ira Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Ali Zafar and Yashaswini Dayama. It is streaming on Netflix.

Internal Affairs

This story is not just about an office romance but about inner complications that young professionals today face while negotiating with love, friendship and work-related issues. A one-night-stand triggers a lot of stress between two colleagues Sid and Rhea as they begin to reevaluate their equation as friends and co-workers. This encounter also forces them to confront their past and find a way to deal with their family issues.

This relatable, urban tale traces the journey of two colleagues as they search for clarity and a lasting connection in a confusing world. This Zee Theatre teleplay is directed by Adhaar Khurana and stars Hussain Dalal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Shikha Talsania.

The Relationship Agreement

Love and friendship are mercurial and unpredictable and get even more complicated when we try to control their ebb and flow. Directed by Sourabh Shrivastava, this teleplay depicts what happens when a young couple drafts a formal contract to circumvent the issues they expect to face in their love life. However, what they did not expect was the blossoming of an expected friendship between their single parents who even begin to date.

The play also asks if it is possible to see our parents as individuals with their own needs. And as humans who long for intimate friendships and even love. This teleplay also reminds us that laughter and adaptability are essential ingredients for a successful and fulfilling connection. The play features Sumona Chakravarty, Sajeel Parakh, Darius Shroff, and Pheroza Mody.

Kumbalangi Nights

This 2019 Malayalam film directed by Madhu C. Narayanan revolves around a dysfunctional family that discovers the healing power of love and friendship. The film is set in Kumbalangi, a fishing village where four brothers struggle to deal with their own issues and the burden of their shared past. Saji, Bonny, Bobby and Frankie share a broken shell of a home which suddenly comes to life when they befriend three women and also each other to face life together.

The story shows very subtly that it is only when we accept our flaws and honor the humanity of each other with empathy, can we build better friendships and relationships. The film stars Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, Sreenath Bhasi, Anna Ben, Grace Antony and Mathew Thomas. It is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Jana Tha Roshanpura

Like love, friendship too can grow unexpectedly between two unlikely people and this teleplay exemplifies just that. A grieving husband and a cantankerous father are forced by a tragedy to live together but are constantly at odds with each other. The only common thread between them is the recently deceased Panja who was the wife of one and the daughter of another. The two men must live together to honour her last wish but constantly bicker and argue. Till their shared grief opens a door they did not know existed.

Penned by Samta Sagar and directed by Virendra Saxena and Sanjay Jha, this poignant Zee Theatre teleplay is an insightful study of loneliness, loss, grief and the healing touch of friendship. It stars Virendra Saxena, Ravi Mahashabde, and Samta Saga.

